Metal: Hellsinger VR Announced For 2024 Release

Funcom confirmed they will be releasing Metal: Hellsinger VR, bringing all of the action to VR platforms later this year.

Article Summary Funcom announces Metal: Hellsinger VR for VR platforms in 2024.

Gameplay includes original metal tracks by famed rock artists.

Features full campaign with voiceovers from Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale.

Experience new challenges and immersive gameplay mechanics in VR.

Funcom announced a brand new version of their popular musical FPS title, as Metal: Hellsinger VR will arrive on VR platforms later this year. This version will bring all of the action console and PC players have already experienced to Meta Quest 2 & 3, Meta Quest Pro, PSVR 2, and Steam VR, with new mechanics designed to give you a greater challenge while feeling fully immersed in this hellscape. We got the latest trailer for you above and more info and screenshots below, as we now wait for a proper release date.

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Highly requested by the community, Metal: Hellsinger VR includes the game's legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and more. Metal: Hellsinger burns bright in VR, with its meaty first-person gunplay, immersive world that pulsates to the rhythm of the music, and hypnotic, pulse-pounding gameplay flow. Aim dual pistols independently, reload manually, and slay to the beat with your blade. Whether you want to move in full VR, use the joystick, or even play sitting, it's all possible. Stare down the hordes of Hell face-to-face on a thrilling ride to exact vengeance on the Red Judge, ruler of the Hells, in the full original campaign, voiced by Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale. With the Red Judge defeated, Archdevil Difficulty and Torment Challenges await.

"Metal: Hellsinger in VR is a match made in heaven, or should I say hell," said Funcom's Chief Marketing Officer, Erling Ellingsen. "Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how thrilling it would be to play in VR, and many fans have been saying the same. Now that fantasy is coming true, and there is no doubt: slaying demons to the rhythm of epic metal tracks, all in full-motion immersive VR, is just as incredible as we imagined it."

