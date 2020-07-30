Metamorphosis Receives A Release Date & Pre-Order

All In! Games announced this week that they finally have a release date for Metamorphosis along with pre-order info. The Kafka-inspired narrative adventure will be making its way to Steam and all three major consoles on August 12th, 2020, and you can currently pre-order on Xbox One with a 10% discount. The game puts you in the role of someone who wakes up to discover not only have they been morphed into a bug, but they now find themselves trying to find out what happened and how they can get out of a place they don't know. For those of you interested in trying it out first, you can access a free demo that will be available on Steam from now until August 5th. We got the latest trailer and more info on the game for you here.

You wake up one morning to find that you are rather inconveniently transforming into a tiny bug, while your friend Joseph is being arrested for reasons unknown. To save him and to find the answers you seek, you must embark on a journey through a world which, like yourself, has become twisted and unfamiliar. What once seemed like mundane dwellings have become an expansive obstacle course, and now you'll have to chart your path through the dingy nooks and crannies that exist within the cracks of civilization. Use your wits to unravel the truth, and regain the life you once knew. A bug's perspective in first person – experience the world in a whole new way

Challenging environmental puzzles – parkour, wall climb, search for clues, and overcome obstacles

Unique movement mechanics – make full use of your tiny body and sticky limbs

A story inspired by Kafka's imagination – meet eccentric characters in a hand-painted world, as you journey through surrealist landscapes towards The Tower