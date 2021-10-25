Metroid Dread Is The Focal Point For The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Nintendo revealed this evening that the next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup will be taking a darker tone as Metroid Dread is the highlighted game. As they are one to do, Nintendo throws these cups almost every time there's a brand new game out for the Switch, and while it took them a few weeks we're finally headed to space with Samus and all of the new stuff she'll have to overcome in the latest Metroid title. Only this time you'll be getting some lovely prizes for your troubles. Like in previous cups, you'll play the game throughout the weekend to rack up points and be as best as you can against field after field of fellow Tetris players. You'll be playing for wonderful little add-ons to the game including artwork, music, backgrounds for your board, and more. You can read more about the event below as everything will be kicking off this Friday.

The Tetris 99 26th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on October 29 to 11:59 p.m. PT on November 1. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members* just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Metroid Dread game. In addition to Tetris 99, Nintendo Switch Online members can also enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game Pac-Man 99.