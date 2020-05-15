Microids & IMPS Are Working On A Smurfs Video Game

Would you like to see a video game based on The Smurfs franchise? We're going to be getting one as Microids and IMPS are developing it. This morning it was announced that French publisher Microids would be working with the company that controls the Smurfs IP IMPS, as the two have entered into a new publishing deal to release a video game based on the franchise. This new 3D action-adventure game is inspired specifically by Peyo's comic books and developed by OSome Studio, which will feature a brand-new story to its universe. The game is apparently going to be designed so that you can play solo or with a group of friends as you choose from several familiar characters to tell the story. What exactly that will be and what kind of format the game will have is still unknown. The Smurfs have not had a great run with video games, many of them have been failures. The most recent being The Smurfs 2, based on the 2013 film of the same name. Will they be able to turn it around for what is probably going to be a next-gen title?

"We are delighted for concluding this new partnership with IMPS! Thanks to this trans-generational license and the talent of OSome Studio, a long time Microids partner studio which worked on several family games, we are confident in bringing together all gamers in the wonderful world of the Smurfs. The worldwide success met by the Smurfs will also allow us to increase our brand awareness overseas and position Microids as a major player internationally," says Elliot Grassiano, Vice-president of Microids. "I am very happy about this beautiful partnership, video games have always been my passion, because they combine playfulness and often learning," shares Véronique Culliford, president and founder of IMPS and daughter of Peyo.