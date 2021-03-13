Microids Picks Up Murder Mystery Machine To Publish

Microids revealed today during the Media Indie Exchange showcase that they've picked up Murder Mystery Machine to publish. Developed by indie studio Blazing Griffin, the game is already out on Apple Arcade. Microids will be carrying the ball the extra mile as they will be releasing it digitally for PC (Steam), Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Now you can solve cases on all three consoles and PC, however, they failed to give a proper release date for all of them. Until then, you can read more about it below.

In Murder Mystery Machine, you join the D.C.A., the District Crime Agency. Your mission consists in helping detectives Cassandra Clarke, the young recruit, and Nate Houston, the experienced inspector, to solve numerous cases. It all begins when politician Frank Daniels is found dead in what looks like a burglary. Our two heroes will soon find themselves involved in a series of complex and interconnected crimes. Will you be up to the challenge and uncover the truth? You will have to investigate multiple crime scenes putting your analytical and deduction skills to the test. Collect clues, connect evidence, interrogate suspects and find out who the culprits are. A plot written by masters – Murder Mystery Machine's story was written by professional film & TV writers to ensure that it delivers a compelling experience from start to finish.

Murder Mystery Machine's story was written by professional film & TV writers to ensure that it delivers a compelling experience from start to finish. Engaging deduction mechanics – Deduce, solve, accuse. Every piece of evidence you collect will be added to your detective workspace. A dedicated place where you'll have to use your deduction skills to recreate your own version of events as you connect a complex web of suspects, motives and clues to unveil the truth.

Deduce, solve, accuse. Every piece of evidence you collect will be added to your detective workspace. A dedicated place where you'll have to use your deduction skills to recreate your own version of events as you connect a complex web of suspects, motives and clues to unveil the truth. Detailed & varied environments to explore – Dive into crime scenes you can rotate, zoom in and explore, each presented as a beautiful diorama.

Dive into crime scenes you can rotate, zoom in and explore, each presented as a beautiful diorama. A modern noir art style – Enter a modern noir stylish world! The dark scenes are lit with a neon glow and the atmospheric staging enhances the game's wider sense of mystery.