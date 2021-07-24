Microids Reveals Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases

Microids revealed a new detective game this week in the form of Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases. If you think you're getting the usual cases, think again, as this series will explore the earlier career of the titular character as he built himself up to be the legendary detective that Christie made him to be. The game will launch on September 28th on PC and all three consoles, including being backward compatible for next-gen consoles. You can check out more info on the game here along with the first trailer for the game.

In his early years as a detective, a young Hercule Poirot is invited to a reception by the influential Van den Bosch family, for the announcement of their daughter's engagement. But tensions among the guests run high as a snowstorm descends on the town, trapping everyone inside the manor. The happy event is soon marred by the murder of one of the guests! Poirot being in the right place at the right time immediately begins to investigate. What buried secrets and deadly rivalries will he uncover?

For the very first time, players will discover a new aspect of Hercule Poirot's life that has never before been explored, as they experience one of his first cases as a young police officer and detective in pre-war Belgium. The development team has created an intriguing original adventure that builds on the familiar world and iconic character created by best-selling crime writer Agatha Christie. Fans of the "Queen of Crime's" work will easily identify key elements from her stories, from Poirot's 'little grey cells' to the intricate plotting of the game, and in the story's satisfying, unexpected conclusion.