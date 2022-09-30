Microsoft Flight Simulator Has Released World Update XI: Canada

Xbox Game Studios confirmed today that they have released Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Update XI: Canada. The news came down on Xbox Wire as players will have a chance to experience the wonders of the Great White North in a number of different planes as you can tour various locations from above in one of the best flight simulators out there. The update will give you five new airports to take off from, as well as nine new missions for you to get involved with, which will challenge all of your skills in various conditions. This is probably one of the more gorgeous-looking updates to come to the game as you get to see several locations throughout Canada. The update is absolutely free to owners of the game as well as being added to the game on Xbox Game Pass. You can read more about the update below and check out the latest trailer for the update as well.

In creating World Update XI: Canada, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team processed troves of its latest geospatial data, including digital elevation models, satellite imagery, and aerial photography. Complementing the data, models and imagery, the update highlights 12 urban regions enhanced with the latest photogrammetry data and features 87 hand-crafted points of interest. Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XI 5 handcrafted five airports including: British Columbia's Castlegar / West Kootenay Regional Airport (CYCG) Victoria International Airport Vancouver Island

9 exciting missions:

Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies)

Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary)

Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto). World Update XI: Canada is available free to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Simply update your account, download World Update XI from the in-game marketplace, and prepare to be enchanted by the sights of Canada from the air!