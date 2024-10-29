Posted in: Digital Eclipse, Games, Video Games | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Arrives in December

Check out the latest trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, as the arcade action game will be released this December

Article Summary Experience the original Power Rangers as Robo Rita attempts to alter history with younger Rita Repulsa.

Release date set for December 10, 2024; fans revisit epic Zord battles and unforgettable 90s moments.

Enjoy new levels with hand-drawn pixel art, featuring beloved enemies from various Power Rangers seasons.

Dive into 2-D brawler gameplay with arcade-style action, piloting Dinozords and battling in the Megazord.

Developer and publisher Digital Eclipse, along with Hasbro, has released a new trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, as the game will be released this December. The trailer gives a better insight into the game that takes you back in time to the original five rangers, as a Rita from the future is trying to rewrite history. We finally get to see the Zord sequences in action as you control all five and transform into the Megazord for one-on-one combat. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on December 10, 2024.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration? Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same…

Classic 90's look and feel with hand-drawn pixel art.

Fan-favorite enemies pulled from different seasons of the hit TV show.

Events and episodes that players remember from the show have been remixed.

Action-packed, 2-D brawler gameplay with arcade-style shooting and driving sequences.

Pilot all of the original Dinozords!

Jump into the cockpit of the legendary Megazord and take down gigantic bosses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!