Miitopia & HelloFresh Partner Up For A Special Sweepstakes

Nintendo's latest game Miitopia has partnered up with HelloFresh for a new sweepstakes giving you a chance to win a Switch. The Fresh Adventures Sweepstakes kicked off yesterday as it will give players a chance to win a Nintendo Switch prize pack, which will come with a console as well as a download code for Miitopia! You can head to this link to enter, however, you should know it's only open only to legal residents of the lower 48 states in the U.S. and you must be at least 18+ to enter.

Miitopia invites you on an adventure overflowing with hilarious moments, friends and food, which is why a partnership with HelloFresh is a natural fit. For adventurers who work up a powerful appetite on their epic quests, HelloFresh offers meals for you and your loved ones to prepare right after gameplay. Because who wouldn't be hungry after watching their Mii characters scarf down a Hamburger, a Fluffy Omelette or even some Goblin Ham?

The comedy-filled Miitopia game lets you create Mii characters of your friends, family or anyone you like and cast them in a hilarious adventure. When you embark on your journey, you'll assign your team of Mii characters jobs like Warrior, Chef and Pop Star that will determine their approach to battle in an adventure personal to you. Anytime you need a pick-me-up in the game, grab some food along the way to boost stats and keep your party in fighting shape. Miitopia launches on May 21 at a suggested retail price of $49.99. A free demo of Miitopia is currently available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com. Save data from the demo carries over to the full version of the game when purchased, so head over to Nintendo eShop to pre-purchase the full experience if you enjoy your first bite.