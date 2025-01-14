Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mika and The Witch's Mountain

Mika and The Witch's Mountain Confirms January Release Date

After being in Early Access for a few months, Mika and The Witch's Mountain will finally be fully released on PC and consoles next week

Article Summary Mika and The Witch's Mountain releases on Jan 22, 2025, for PC and major consoles.

Explore a magic-filled island with a broom, discovering secrets and befriending villagers.

Deliver packages across the island to earn money for new brooms with unique flying abilities.

Enjoy a cozy, relaxing story with a focus on community, effort, and friendship.

Indie game developer Nukefist and publisher Chibig have confirmed the full version of Mika and The Witch's Mountain will be released next week. The title has been out in Early Access on Switch and Steam since August 2024, with a few updates being added here and there over time. But it looks like the team behind the game is ready for the full version to come out. The team confirmed that it will launch on PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles, on January 22, 2025. We have more details on the game for you here as we wait for the full version to arrive.

Mika and The Witch's Mountain

This coming-of-age journey will take us to the top of the mountain through a story of effort, friendship, and community and will let our hearts fly free. Take your magic broom and discover all the secrets hidden in the mountain while getting to know its charming inhabitants. Work hard and get a magic broom good enough to achieve your goal: to go to the top of the mountain. The heart of the game is a pleasant and fulfilling fly sensation. Mika will soar the skies while exploring the beautiful landscapes of Mont Gaun on her journey to the top of the mountain. Mika will deliver packages to the villagers all over the island and they will rate her service. That way she will earn money to get new brooms with unique flying capabilities.

Fly over a beautiful island. Explore a mini open world full of secrets and magic.

Protect the packages from the elements as you fly around the island.

Play as a little witch who works delivering packages on a small island.

Complete your collection with different outfits, trails, treasures, and more.

A cozy, light-heart story for you to unwind and relax.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!