Mike Trout & Ken Griffey Jr. Appear In MLB 9 Innings 23 Launch Trailer

Com2uS has officially launched their latest version of MLB 9 Innings 23, with a pair of launch trailers featuring MLB stars Mike Trout and Ken Griffey Jr. The trailers bring the two together as they harken back to the classic film The Sandlot, complete with actor Patrick Renna playing catcher and calling Trout an "easy out." Enjoy both trailer below, along with a pair of quotes for their release, as the game is available now on Android and iOS.

"MLB 9 Innings is what the pros play throughout the baseball season," said Trout. "Appearing alongside Griff and Patrick to showcase a game I love is a dream, and I know baseball fans will be thrilled by the action they can take on-the-go this season with MLB 9 Innings 23."

"MLB 9 Innings 23 has endeavored to capture all the changes in the major leagues as the new season has begun," commented Jihoon Han, Head of Game Business Group, "We hope players will enjoy the true fun of baseball in MLB 9 Innings 23 with historical heroes."

"Com2uS celebrates the launch of this new season update with special in-game events beginning April 1. Recruit five Historic Players from the exclusive shop using points earned in-game. The shop's inventory varies on a monthly basis; either recruit duplicate individuals from among the Historic Players or swap them for player-boosting upgrade materials. Plus, all fans who log into the game by April 30 will receive free rewards like the Team Select Diamond Pack, Premium Skill Change Tickets, and Upgrade Tickets. MLB 9 Innings 23 reflects accurate real-life information for the 2023 MLB season, including player statistics, uniforms, stadiums, and the actual league schedules. Recruit players who took part in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) through the in-game WBC Shop until April 8. Celebrate the history of baseball alongside its present by collecting new player cards featuring six legends, including Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente."