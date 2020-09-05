Milestone Announces RIDE 4 For Xbox Series X & PS5 For Early 2021

Milestone has announced that RIDE 4 will be coming to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X on January 21st, 2021. The game had already been revealed to be coming out on both current-gen consoles on October 8th, along with the PC version. Now we have a solid plan for when the other versions will be distributed. Today also marks the beginning of the digital pre-orders, as anyone who pre-orders the Standard Edition on PS4 and Xbox One will get a Bonus Pack with 2 iconic bikes, 5 new events, and 1 additional achievement/trophy. Meanwhile, the Special Edition Bonus Pack will contain 4 iconic bikes, 10 new events, 2 additional achievements/trophies, and 3-days early access before launch. Finally, the Steam version of the pre-order Bonus will get you a 10% discount on the game price, 2 iconic bikes, 5 new events, and 1 additional achievement. You can read more about the game below and check out the next-gen trailer.

Both next gen consoles' specifications are incredibly inviting for a racing franchise like RIDE, where players expect to experience the excitement of riding a 200 HP bike in fast paced and adrenaline-filled races all over the world. Players will be now able to experience a smoother and shining gameplay, at 60FPS with a resolution up to 4K. That means they will enjoy their beloved bikes with the highest quality for shaders and textures, with a never seen before level of detail both for bikes and environments. Also, their riding experience will be extremely more precise, satisfying and natural. Thanks to the extra power of next gen consoles, all races both online and offline will be now even more compelling, with 20 riders competing for the victory!

On PS5 RIDE 4 fans will experience the power of the PS5 DualSense advanced haptic feedback, to let players feel their vehicles' vibrations just like when they ride it on the streets. Gas and brakes' levers will have their own resistance to transmit the same feeling of their real-life counterparts. Thanks to the new SSD, loading times will be significantly reduced. That means shorter waiting time before any race, but also a better gameplay experience during races. That is because it will enable a much faster streaming of textures, allowing us to better immerse players into our environments while they speed at 300 km/h.

In RIDE 4, Milestone partnered with two of the most iconic brands of the two-wheel world, Yamaha Motor and Bridgestone. Yamaha Motor, Milestone's main partner for RIDE 4, will be also featured on the Steelbook of the boxed RIDE 4 Special Edition, dedicated to the iconic Yamaha R1 2020 that will also allow access to the Season Pass.