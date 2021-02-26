Milestone Team Announces Hot Wheels Unleashed

Milestone Team revealed a brand new racing title today with a familiar toy franchise as Hot Wheels Unleashed is coming this year. The game is essentially every Hot Wheels fan's dream, as you'll be racing with an array of familiar cars over several generations across the familiar orange tracks. You'll compete in regular raceways as well as obstacle courses, all racing in small cars in a regular-sized world. Everything about this game takes us back to being a kid playing with these on courses where you're basically trying to keep them racing without crashing. The game is currently set to be released on September 30th for all three major consoles, as well as the next-gen versions, and PC. We got a couple of quotes from the dev team below along with the trailer.

"We continue to focus on engaging consumers with our brands through gaming platforms," said Andrew Chan, Head of Digital Gaming, Mattel. "Hot Wheels is all about encouraging the challenger spirit and Hot Wheels Unleashed brings that mission to life for gamers of all ages. Milestone's expertise in racing game development has enabled us to transform the Hot Wheels brand into a compelling console and PC gaming experience for both current Hot Wheels fans and gamers who may be rediscovering the iconic brand." "Like many other team members who worked on the game, I've been playing with Hot Wheels since I was a child, and today I'm still a hungry Hot Wheels fan and collector," said Michele Caletti, Executive Producer, Milestone. "This is the reason why we're all so committed in delivering the purest and most authentic Hot Wheels gameplay experience ever in a videogame. We owe it to the Hot Wheels community and to our inner children."