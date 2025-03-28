Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Build A Rocket Boy, MindsEye

MindsEye Releases New Story Trailer Revealing Release Date

Check of the official story trailer for the upcoming IO Interactive game MindsEye, as we now have a release date for this Summer

Article Summary Watch the new MindsEye story trailer and discover its thrilling release date for this summer.

Experience a unique narrative set in Redrock, an alternate near-future desert city.

Play as Jacob Diaz, battling AI and shadowy forces with the mysterious MindsEye implant.

Prepare for explosive combat and a personal quest that unveils a world-threatening conspiracy.

Developer Build A Rocket Boy and publisher IO Interactive released an all-new trailer for the game MindsEye today, providing a better look and a release date. In case you haven't seen this one before, the team is pushing out of their Hitman comfort zone and is working on a narrative-driven, single-player action-adventure thriller title. The game takes place in a fictional desert city named Redrock in an alternate near future timeline, where you fight various types of threats while equipped with the MindsEye. The latest trailer showcases the game's storyline, as we get a better idea of the characters and setting going into this new franchise. We have the trailer for you here along with more details on the game, which is currently set to be released on June 10 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

MindsEye

Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn't the only one searching for answers, forces working from the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat.

MindsEye is a story-driven, action-adventure thriller, set in a fictional near-future city of Redrock. Featuring best-in-class cinematics, high-intensity driving and explosive combat from game director, Leslie Benzies. What starts as a personal quest unveils something so large it threatens the spark in everything alive, as the danger of the sentient robots rises propelled by human greed.

