Secretlab Reveals New Star Wars Additions For May The 4th

Secretlab has partnered with Disney to create a few new Star Wars items for their chairs and desks as part of May The 4th

Secretlab showed off some new items this week for Star Wars fans, as they have new items for their gaming chairs and desk as part of this year's May The 4th celebrations. The team has made a new version of their Sit-To-Stand Magnus Desk complete with a pad featuring the Death Star and the Millennium Falcon, as well as customized cable management additions. They've also brought back the Star Wars designs for the Titan Evo, as you can see here, with both the Stormtrooper and Empire editions, depending on if you want that sleek black and red look, or if you serve the empire in shiny white armor coloring. We have more details about these new items below as they are available for pre-order on their website.

Secretlab Sit-To-Stand Magnus Desk: Star Wars Edition

Declutter your space and build your dream Star Wars-inspired setup. Our flagship sit-to-stand desk is engineered to help you eliminate cable mess. Hide your cords in a full-length cable tray and power your desk and devices with a single concealed cable, thanks to a proprietary integrated power supply column. Every product in the Star Wars | Secretlab Collection has been carefully crafted to faithfully represent key elements from the Star Wars galaxy. Relive the iconic Battle of Endor with detailed schematics of the second Death Star and the Millennium Falcon on the bundled Star Wars Edition of the Secretlab MAGPAD Desk Mat. Pay homage to one of the most powerful weapons ever built by the Empire — and the ship that completed the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs. Complete the look and keep all your cables in check with the matching Star Wars Edition of the Secretlab MAGNUS Cable Management Bundle featuring blueprint-inspired designs of the Rebel Alliance's X-wing starfighter and the Empire's TIE fighters.

