Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Simisear VSTAR SAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at both the standard and Special Art Rare versions of a new VSTAR from the set.

I never would've thought Simisear would get such a strong feature in the final Sword & Shield-era set, but here we are. Simisear VSTAR comes to us courtesy of 5ban Graphics, the design studio known for 3D-style Ultra Rares for years now. The super-stylized Special Art Rare depicts Simisear in a cartoony, almost chibi-style form munching on a Berry over a pattern of lightly rendered Simisear and Berries in the background. Artist nagano illustrates this VSTAR after initially collaborating with The Pokémon Company on merch including towels, phone cases, and plushes in his signature surrealist style.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.