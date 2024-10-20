Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: dr seuss, Mojang

Minecraft Adds Several New Items of Content Tied To Dr. Seuss

Minecraft has opened up the books of Dr. Seuss and transported them to the game, as several themed items are around for a limited time

Article Summary Explore a Minecraft forest packed with Dr. Seuss's Truffula trees and whimsical creatures.

Join the Cat in the Hat's puzzle-filled adventure full of mischief and fun in Minecraft style.

Embark on a challenging maze journey from Oh, The Places You'll Go! within Minecraft's universe.

Discover exclusive Seuss-themed landscapes and content in the new Minecraft DLC.

Mojang has released new DLC content for Minecraft that will take you back to your childhood, as they have added Dr. Seuss items to the game. For a limited time, you'll be able to snag this pack from the store, featuring new landscape and other Seuss-related additions from The Lorax, The Cat in the Hat, and Oh, The Places You'll Go! We have more details on the DLC below along with some images.

Dr. Seuss x Minecraft

The Lorax

Like many times in Minecraft, your adventure begins in a forest biome. This one, however, looks quite a bit different from what you might be used to. Among a sea of colorful Truffula trees hide not only fanciful mobs, like the bear-like bar-ba-loots and the long-necked swomee-swans, but the escape room adventure of the Lorax. Make your way across the enchanted forest to the Once-ler's house and the Biggered Factory as you work to solve its mystery. With each clue you gather and quest you complete, your surroundings transform before your eyes. Just beware, whilst there might not be any creepers in these woods, there's definitely something unexpected!

The Cat in the Hat

A tricky balancing act is up next as we find ourselves in the mischievous tale of The Cat in the Hat. In this nostalgic adventure, you'll follow the Cat through a narrated puzzle where things are about to get real messy. As you make your way thought the house, you will find surprising situations, sticky dilemmas, and perhaps the reckless Thing One or Thing Two! The rules are clear, but will you stick to them? That is completely down to you. The beauty of Minecraft is no parent, fish, or zombie can tell you what to do. Stay out all night? Be my guest! Dig straight down? I don't see why not.

Oh, The Places You'll Go!

Think that's all? No! There's still the epic journey through Oh, the Places You'll Go!. Spawn into an expansive maze where you'll need to work to escape. Travel through wild scenes from the book, solve the riddles you run into, and defeat whatever is obstructing your path. Just don't forget to explore what's around! From the swirly whirly tents and the sad sea monsters to the field of hot air balloons and the edge of darkness, this expedition will show you the most wonderful, blocky sights. Who knows? There might even be a good chance you'll meet things that scare you right out of your diamond armor pants!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!