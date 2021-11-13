Mini Maker Lets Your Create Anything You Want As A MIni

Indie developer and publisher Casa Rara have revealed a brand new game called Mini Maker: Make A Thing which allows you to make any kind of mini. This is basically a crafting kid's dream as you will be able to take whatever objects are at your disposal in the game and glue them together to form a brand new mini-figure of whatever you want to make. Whether that be a character, an object, some furniture, monsters, etc. Then you get to paint them and set them up how you see fit. The game will come out in 2022 for Steam, but for the time being, we have the trailer for you here.

A hero thing, a monster thing, a robo thing… in Mini Maker, you can make any 'thing'! Use an arsenal of plastic limbs, wonky tools, rainbow stickers and googly eyes to assemble creations, please demanding clients, and laugh in the face of perfectionism. Glue mannequin limbs to robo-parts. Draw on a smiley face. Slap on a few stick-on tattoos to finish it off. Oh, did we mention there's NO Undo button? Time to roll with the punches! Fulfill wacky client requests however you can. From six-armed action figures, to fancy meals served from a toilet seat – any request is (unfortunately) possible. Explore their world and defeat your ultimate enemies: perfectionism and good taste. Flying tomatoes, rabid hammers, electrifying eels… Fend off foes in time or ignore them and see what "statement" they leave on your precious thing. Collect cash for your creations and re-invest it in supplies, tools and workshop upgrades. Expand your inventory or risk ending up making yet another armless Venus de Thingy. Test the limits of your relationships by playing any challenge in 2-player couch co-op mode. Lower your expectations now: you two will be making some butt-ugly things. Use the built-in video recorder to share your creations with friends, foes, and the world wide web.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mini Maker: Make a Thing ~ New Trailer (https://youtu.be/nVNOSWXJ4RI)