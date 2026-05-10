Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways: A New Map Will Be Voted On By Fans

Developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club are running a fan vote for Mini Motorways, inviting players to choose between four new map options: Auckland, Lima, Singapore, and Vienna.

Article Summary Mini Motorways will let fans vote on the next map, with the community choosing a new city for a future update.

The Mini Motorways fan vote opens May 15 on the Dinosaur Polo Club website, where players can cast their pick.

Four cities are in the running for the next Mini Motorways map: Auckland, Lima, Singapore, and Vienna.

Dinosaur Polo Club says these four Mini Motorways locations were selected from years of top fan requests worldwide.

Developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club are running a new fan vote for Mini Motorways, inviting you to choose their next map. The team has revealed four new locations that they're considering adding to the game in a future update, but they want you, the players, to decide which one it is. The four they have are Auckland, Lima, Singapore, and Vienna, which you'll be able to choose from starting on May 15 when the voting portal goes live on their website. We have more details from the developers below on what you need to know ahead of the vote.

Choose The Next Mini Motorways Map With Your Fellow Players

We want YOU to help us choose which city is worthy of receiving the 'Mini' makeover in 2026. With so many amazing options from around the globe, it was hard to determine a shortlist, but we whittled it down to a list of 4 cities that we think are worthy of your consideration! Now it's time to place your vote on which one you want to see in the game. Four cities. Four very different vibes! Choose between:

Auckland, New Zealand – Located in the Southern Hemisphere, this coastal metropolis is built on an active volcanic field, and harbors two distinct major bodies of water – the Tasman Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Located in the Southern Hemisphere, this coastal metropolis is built on an active volcanic field, and harbors two distinct major bodies of water – the Tasman Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Lima, Peru – Known for its rich history and vibrant food culture, this South American desert city is the second-most populous on the continent, and has multiple vital rivers flowing through it.

Known for its rich history and vibrant food culture, this South American desert city is the second-most populous on the continent, and has multiple vital rivers flowing through it. Singapore, Singapore – Futuristic, fast-paced, and full of life. Singapore is one of the world's booming economic and travel hubs and home to over six million people. How will you manage the dense urban metropolis of Singapore?

Futuristic, fast-paced, and full of life. Singapore is one of the world's booming economic and travel hubs and home to over six million people. How will you manage the dense urban metropolis of Singapore? Vienna, Austria – East of the Danube River and dotted with imperial palaces. Can you help this historic City of Music keep moving?

Bridging four different continents, these cities have often appeared at the top of our highest requested locations and studio shortlists for years, but we couldn't choose which one should come next! So we're putting the power into your hands to help us decide.

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