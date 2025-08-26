Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Has Launched Free Creative Mode Update

Mini Motorways has been given a new massive update for free, as players now have access to the all-new Creative Mode today

Article Summary Mini Motorways adds free Creative Mode, letting players fully customize and build their own city maps.

Design, recolor, and relocate buildings to create efficient, beautiful, or chaotic city layouts as you wish.

Creative Mode joins Classic, Endless, and Expert, now offering four modes for diverse gameplay styles.

Update is available on Apple Arcade, Steam, and Nintendo Switch for all Mini Motorways players now.

Indie game developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club has released its latest free update for Mini Motorways, as players now have access to Creative Mode. The new mode gives you the ability to design levels however you see fit, whether it be taking a familiar one established in the game and changing it up, or making your own personal map, which can be adapted into other modes in the game. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is live on Apple Arcade, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Mini Motorways – Creative Mode

Become an asphalt artist and completely redesign the Mini Motorways maps you know and love, changing building placements, colors, and destinations! Bring your vision of an ideal city to life with ultimate creative control to reroute, recolor, and rebuild cities to accommodate each city's denizens however you see fit. Craft creative cul-de-sacs, master the flow of traffic, and pave the way to a better world.

Creative Mode joins the pre-existing Classic, Endless, and Expert Modes to provide four established gameplay experiences for mini motorists of all kinds. Change the palette of your neighborhoods, reposition houses, and tunnel through the heart of the mountains themselves to bring about a more efficient way of living, where citygoers benefit from your creative choices. Transform a bustling metropolis into a spacious grid of roadways that pays respect to nature's rippling rivers and towering trees, or concoct a concrete jungle and lay convenient roadwork over every inch of unpaved, open spaces.

This exciting new game mode draws inspiration from its predecessor, the award-winning Mini Metro, and has been highly requested since Mini Motorways launched in 2019. Offering a whole new definition of 'zen' loved by Mini enthusiasts, Creative Mode gives players a brand new identity to inspire future generations of city planners; create your perfectly organized city or let loose and design an absolute monstrosity — the choice is yours!

