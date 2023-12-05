Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Releases New Aurora Borealis Update

Can you set up the best motorways system when it's mostly dark outside? Mini Motorways wants you to try in the latest update.

Dinosaur Polo Club has released an all-new update for Mini Motorways, as players can now experience the fresh Aurora Borealis update right now. The new content brings a new map as you take on the hustle and bustle of Reykjavik, Iceland. It will be your job to successfully plan out the roadways in a town that mostly sees nightfall from the way the Earth's axis is rotated in the winter, but with all the stunning beauty of the Northern Lights to give you a constant show. We have more info about the update with some images below, as it is now live for you to play.

Snuggle up with a cozy blanket and a piping cup of tea as winter arrives in the north! Explore a new map filled with glistening peninsulas and craggy coves. Set a route for Reykjavík and discover all the northernmost capital of the world has to offer. Plan the layout for streets and roundabouts with a beautiful backdrop of a map inspired by the northern lights and world-famous landscape. Experience the elegant beauty of the Northern Lights in Reykjavik with endless gameplay options. Check out new Achievements, plus new Daily, Weekly, and City Challenges, as well as various minor bug fixes and performance improvements.

"Winter has arrived, and whether your December is one for family and exchanging gifts or just an excuse to step away from the grind, we've been tinkering away for a few months on our stunning new Aurora Borealis update to try to capture a bit of winter coziness," said Casey Lucas-Quaid, Community Manager, Dinosaur Polo Club. "This is our final update of 2023, and we're thrilled to share what 2024 and beyond have planned for Mini Motorways!"

