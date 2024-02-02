Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Oleg Danilov, Playsaurus, Sixty Four

Minimalist Sim Strat Game Sixty Four Announces March Release Date

Playsaurus has announced that they will released a brand new minimalistic simulator called Sixty Four, as it will come out on Steam in March.

Solo developer Oleg Danilov and indie game publisher Playsaurus confirmed that they will be releasing their latest minimalist title, Sixty Four, this March. This is a cool new concept as you'll be running small machines to do jobs for you, mixing up simulator mechanics with strategy systems in order to accomplish things in short order. You'll take a small factory and upgrade it over time with new parts and pieces to achieve your goals. As you make short order of a task, a new one will come up that will either build on what you've done, or challenge you to come up with new strategies using the knowledge you have already gained. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game drops on March 4, 2024.

Sixty Four

Dive into the world of Sixty Four, a new sort of idle game where you transform simple machines into a thriving factory. It combines simple yet engaging elements from idle, incremental, and strategy games. Pursue constant improvement and unravel the secrets behind messages from an unknown entity. Each advancement brings new challenges and a deeper understanding of an extraordinary universe. Upgrade a factory in an extraordinary world. Progress to unlock new resources and machines, leading to new ways to expand and grow.

From Foundation to Complexity: Begin your journey with a simple machine generating distinct cubes. Use combinations of cubes to unlock advanced machinery and new gameplay elements.

Begin your journey with a simple machine generating distinct cubes. Use combinations of cubes to unlock advanced machinery and new gameplay elements.

Sixty Four combines simple yet engaging elements from idle, incremental, and strategy games. Pursue constant improvement and unravel the secrets behind messages from an unknown entity.

