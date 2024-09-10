Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drakkar Dev, Mirage 7

Mirage 7 Announced For PC & Consoles Coming "Soon"

Blowfish Studios have revealed their next narrative-driven action-adventure game called Mirage 7, which the team says is coming "soon"

Indie game developer Drakkar Dev and publisher Blowfish Studios have revealed their latest action-adventure game as Mirage 7 is on the way. The game will have you playing as Nadira, along with her loyal pet lizard Jiji, as they search for the secrets of the lost Princess Taishma. All in the hopes of bringing her sister back from the dead. You'll traverse the desert and face off against enemies, avoiding danger, solving puzzles, and more, all within a rich atmosphere. The game has no release date beyond the idea that it will be out "soon," but you can enjoy the trailer above as it will be released on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Mirage 7

Mirage 7 is a dark fairytale, a third-person adventure with a unique blend of fantasy and sci-fi elements. Deep in an arid desert, a reconnaissance drone crashes from the sky. The explosion rocks a secret underground military base, and a mysterious "hybrid" is awoken within. In another time or another world, the young Nadira and her pet lizard Jiji begin their journey through desert sands to find the mysterious oasis of Jala. According to the legend, this is where they will find Taishma, the Lost Princess, hidden in the Moon Palace – only she can fulfill Nadira's deepest wish, and bring her little sister back to life. Follow Nadira's tale, as she journeys to reveal a secret that goes beyond her comprehension.

Embark on a desperate quest as intrepid adventurer Nadira, who seeks the impossible from the lost Princess Taishma: bringing her sister back from the dead. Brave an alluring, dangerous world filled with challenging environmental puzzles, dastardly dangerous enemies, and a deeply captivating narrative. Survive deserts inspired by a mix of Arabian Nights and science fiction, slaying giant insects, ghastly ghouls, and daunting abominations with Nadira's trusty dagger and precise slingshot. Enlist the problem-solving prowess of Jiji, her clever lizard companion, to decipher cryptic puzzles while collecting precious items to craft lethal new tools. Customize a desirable experience with three different combat difficulties and puzzle assistance options.

