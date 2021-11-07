MIX Next Fall Showcase 2021 To Happen November 13th

The Media Indie Exchange announced this week that they're bringing back the MIX Next Fall Showcase 2021, which is set to take place this Saturday. Continuing what is essentially the rise of livestreams showing off new games while we're still in a pandemic, this one will have a series of indie titles that will be highlighted and debuted for the first time to a global audience. The event will also have a mic of gameplay, interviews, and other features that will help get you in the know about a lot of indie titles on the way. The event will be taking place on November 13th at 10am PT, and you can watch it live and on replay on both Twitch and YouTube, and afterward, the event will immediately be followed by the Black Voices in Gaming livestream.

The MIX's host Justin Woodward will share game content reveals, announcements and fresh game videos in the live stream from Devolver, Humble Games, Raw Fury, No More Robots, 505 Games, Drinkbox, Arcade Crew and much more, and will also include a Wholesome Snack segment – a bite-sized version of the annual Wholesome Direct showcase featuring independent, volunteer-driven content organized by the Wholesome Games community to spotlight uplifting and thoughtful indie games. The MIX Next Showcase will be followed immediately by Black Voices in Gaming which highlights black voices in the gaming industry, dedicated exclusively to presenting games from Black developers. Many publishers, developers and sponsors have come together to help make The MIX Next possible, lead by Silver sponsors Sony Interactive Entertainment, and tinyBuild along with supporting sponsors Akupara Games, Assemble Entertainment, Aurora Punks, Critical Reflex, Draw Distance, Goblinz, Graffiti Games, Hypetrain Digital, Modern Wolf, Neon Doctrine, Raw Fury, Whitethorn Games, and Razer.