MOBA Extraction Game Velev Launches Public Beta Test

Looking for a new hybrid gaming experience? The new MOBA extraction game Velev has a Public Play Test you can try out now

Article Summary Velev combines MOBA and extraction genres for a unique PvPvE adventure in its public beta test.

Explore a hidden world, battle beasts, and unearth mysteries in a quest-driven experience.

Choose from 6 classes, face players and monsters, and survive a shrinking arena.

Engage in 10-minute sessions with diverse bosses and innovative character growth.

South Korean indie game developer and publisher Chaf has released a new Public Beta Test for their upcoming hybrid title, Velev. If you haven't checked this game out yet, the team is promoting this as a fusion of MOBA and extraction gameplay with elements of PvPvE fighting and ARPG mechanics. The Playtest is available right now and will run until March 10 at Midnight PT; all you have to do is sign up to play it on Steam. We have the trailer and info here for you to check out while the test is happening.

Velev

Beneath Velev lies a hidden realm. An explorer stumbles upon a colossal void within the Earth, stepping into not the anticipated gloom but a radiant world where technology and nature blend in harmony. This uncharted territory unveils itself, brimming with unheard-of creatures, monsters, and gems. Thus begins the explorer's grand quest. What starts as mere curiosity escalates into a profound venture for the explorer. Armed with resources gleaned from mining, they forge and enhance their gear, readying themselves for confrontations with formidable beasts. Delving deeper unveils novel experiences and allies, as each step sheds light on the enigmas of this secret world. The quest is ceaseless, an ongoing odyssey towards the truths veiled by the unknown.

Players can choose from 6 classes, including Warrior, Wizard, Priest, Rogue, Ranger, and the newest addition, Paladin. They can then descend into one of three battlegrounds solo or in a three-man group. The goal of each run is to explore, complete quests, collect loot, and extract yourself while fighting off not only the arena's NPC monsters but also other players hoping to steal your loot! One final obstacle for players to contend with is that each arena is encompassed by a battle royale style, the force field that gets smaller and smaller, constricting the play area over time.

Combines extraction mechanics with a top-down view for a fresh, engaging gameplay style. Diverse Foes and Environments: Features six unique bosses along with a variety of monsters across multiple distinctive maps.

Offers dynamic, intense gameplay, each session averaging just 10 minutes. Extreme & Fun Boss Patterns: Showcases innovative boss mechanics inspired by the high-octane style of Lost Ark.

