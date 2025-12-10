Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Game Awards, Women-Led Games

Everything Revealed On The 2025 Women-Led Games Showcase

The 2025 Women-Led Games Showcase took place this evening, highlighting several independent games being created and developed by women

This evening, the now biannual Women-Led Games Showcase took place, highlighting several titles in development created by and primarily developed by women. The show was hosted by influencer couple Aliya Will and Philip Hartshorn, as it featured a plethora of new trailers, release date info, and more across 30 different titles that have been developed by women-led and majority women-led teams, as well as an exclusive interview with Warframe's Rebecca Ford.

An ordinary packaging shift turns tense when a boundary-crossing co-worker keeps testing how far you'll bend.

A Heavy Morning is a narrative-driven adventure that takes you into the mind of a young woman struggling to face the day ahead of her. Waking up one morning, "the character" finds herself unable to leave the comfort of her bed. Your mission is simple yet profound: help her navigate the first 30 minutes of her day and make it to work on time.

Bento Blocks is a wholesome puzzle game that combines culinary creativity with satisfying, brain-teasing challenges. Slice, arrange, and perfect your delicious lunch boxes at your own pace.

Blueman is looking for motivated interns willing to do anything: set up workstations, feed the demon, make others work, and join corporate games without asking too many questions. During probation you'll climb floor by floor: on each floor a new "important task" awaits — and for some reason it's entrusted to you. Clear every trial and, who knows, one day you might be the one giving the orders.

Blue Ridge Hunting is a co-op horror game set in the Appalachian Mountains. Solo or with friends, investigate, document, and hunt cryptids based on real sightings, legends, and eerie phenomena from the region. Are you brave enough to uncover the truth?

Command a tribe of intelligent automatons that can interpret ANY customized instruction you give in Brave New Wonders, a factory automation adventure. Pioneer a post-apocalyptic world, explore ruins from the past & discover a mysterious reality as you make your automated factories thrive!

CODE Bunny is a Fast-paced 2D Action Platformer where combat mechanics and high-speed movement merge together! Master the play styles of two characters – Axel and Hazel – to deliver flashy and exciting attacks that rip through enemies! Can you run fast enough to uncover the secrets of Lumna?

Shape and lead your own fully customisable (and debt-ridden) family of Inquisitors in charge of hunting the chromatic monsters infesting the city. Unlock unique abilities, hang out with eccentric nobles, learn the secrets the city holds while occasionally delivering ice cream!

Dodo Duckie is an incredibly cute duckie-walking simulator. Put on Mr. Capybara's magical hat, use the perspective-switching button to toggle between 2D and 3D worlds, and save your friends!

Drywall Eating Simulator is a physics-based 3D adventure carefully constructed to simulate the delights of late capitalist life. Engage in small talk, hit your KPIs, and maximize value for shareholders. And when you can't take it anymore you go and eat some drywall.

Your camera sees what your eyes cannot. Explore eerie liminal spaces, capture spirits before they capture you, and unravel a haunting mystery. But beware—the deeper you go, the more the world distorts, and some ghosts will do anything to remain unseen.

In this rogue-like restaurant-action-sim, you play as a goblin that has the dream of becoming a sushi chef. Upgrade the restaurant, the menu and your ingredients to feed your fellow goblins the best and most expensive sushi any goblin can find in the cave!

Haifa is a hidden object puzzle experience that tells a story about the emotional struggles of trying to maintain hopefulness in times of war. Help your characters keep their head up by finding small objects in their environment to lift their spirits, as they look for their lost friend.

An emo-inspired narrative rhythm game exploring growing pains, addiction, romance and music. Scream with Ash as he makes the transition from baby bat to elder emo, guide him through his crash outs and help him navigate his (teenage) dirtbag life through music.

Kristala is a dark fantasy ARPG featuring challenging combat, fluid parkour, and deep exploration. Master the ancient magic of the Sacred Six Kristals and uncover the source of a mysterious curse in a thrilling, story-driven adventure.

The world may end, but more importantly: your job is on the line. Step onto the battlefield, befriend (and fall in love with) a ragtag crew of heroes, and go head-to-head against an immortal foe to protect the bureaucratic kingdom you love in this hilarious narrative-driven tactics RPG.

You're the sole employee at the Kharnym Isle post office, stamping, sorting, and delivering mail. But the job hides secrets, and the office itself holds mysteries you must uncover. This will be the only job you'll ever need to work… unless you can escape.

A 2D adventure with psychological thriller elements exploring guilt and fear. A young girl wakes in a stranger's attic, lost in the middle of nowhere. Who took her—and why? With no way out and something lurking in the shadows, escape may be just an illusion.

A cozy online incremental idle game you can play with your friends at the bottom of your screen. Customise, play mini games, earn & spend

Neve is a non-linear interactive fiction in which your decisions can completely change the course of story. Manage your team, race against time and unravel the mysteries surrounding your ship's crash in this suffocating retrofuturistic thriller that will have you hooked from the first second.

Potions: A Curious Tale is an adventure & crafting game where wit is your greatest weapon and combat is not always the answer. Play as Luna, a young witch who overcomes obstacles with the potions she brews, as she gathers items from enchanted lands and conquers devious puzzles on her quest.

When demons leave your head and fill the whole world, all you can do is close your eyes and go forward. Immerse yourself in the atmospheric and moving adventure of white crow Ankou — one of pain, loneliness, and salvation that no one asked for.

Create unique spells by combining magical runes to solve puzzles your way. Transform objects, manipulate time, and discover the mysteries of a world where everyone has vanished, leaving only 12 people behind. Every puzzle has multiple solutions – if you can imagine it, you can probably do it

Rotato is a fast-paced roguelite survival game, very easy to play but hard to master! Spin your cannons around your planet to fight your way through hordes of cute (but deadly) aliens.

Swing and fling your shoes to cause chaos in this physics-based mayhem. Discover secrets, unlock bonus levels and fill your journal with shiny stickers. Master the perfect throw to Shoe It All!

The Witch's Bakery is a cozy Adventure RPG about a joyful witch who opens her bakery in modern Paris. She has one special power: she can see into people's heart and heal emotions through magic!

In Turnbound, you are trying to outsmart your way to freedom from a haunted board game where each session pits you against the trapped souls of other players, battling against the tiles left behind by other real players in asynchronous PvP battles. It's a game of competitive inventory management, where every tile you place in your grid has a strategic cause-and-effect loop that ripples through battles and rewards those with foresight and creativity.

Awaken as an unstoppable warrior and battle alongside your friends in this story-driven free-to-play online action game.

Embark on a delightful journey of breeding and raising adorable animals like bunnies, capybaras, and horses while building meaningful relationships with the residents of Llama Town. What unique animal breeds will you discover, and whom among the townsfolk will you befriend? Adventure awaits!

Dive into Yuha's nightmares: witness a glitch apocalypse, explore the hidden layers of a 3D dreamscape, and piece together the protagonist's memories and fears. Experience a true nightmare with vanishing staircases, a lost voice, and time running out.

