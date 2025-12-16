Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven, Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven Arrives in Late January

More details were revealed about Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven in a new expanded showcase, as the content will arrive in late January

Article Summary Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven expansion launches in late January with a new winter-themed storyline.

Rebuild the lost town of Woolhaven and uncover secrets behind the lambs and the forgotten God Yngya.

Survive blizzards and freezing temperatures by constructing new structures to protect your Cult.

Raise and breed rare animals, tame creatures, and battle through two new dungeons in a stormy mountain realm.

Developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed more details about the content coming to Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven, as well as the release date. The team released a special showcase with about seven minutes worth of content, which you can check out above, along with the developers giving their own holiday presentation as if the kids in your elementary school put on a play. Enjoy checking out the video above as this massive winter expansion will be added to the game on January 22, 2025.

Cult of the Lamb – Woolhaven

A lost God calls you from a mysterious mountain: you must rebuild the flock and reawaken winter to uncover the truth of the fallen lambs. Face the past before it consumes you in this full-length, feature-packed expansion. Every soul redeemed on the mountain defiles it further, threatening all of The Lands of the Old Faith. Can you undo the sins of the past?

Return the lost souls of Woolhaven to their spiritual home and learn the long-forgotten history of lambkind. Rebuild the fallen town to its former glory and reclaim the mountain to restore the depleted power of Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs. But beware: there is always a price to be paid.

Endure harsh weather, including blizzards and freezing temperatures, that threaten your Cult's survival. Build new structures to keep your loyal followers warm and protect them from frostbite and famine.

Unlock ranching at your Cult base and breed rare animals that provide wool, warmth, and when times are particularly desperate, precious meat. Tame, ride, and let your followers take care of these majestic creatures.

Venture into a new realm battered by bitter storms, crawling with creatures corrupted with the Rot lurking beneath the snow. Battle through two vast new dungeons, where the echoes of the past refuse to rest.

