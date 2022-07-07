Mobile Rhythm Game Arcaea Receives Massive 4.0 Update

Mobile developer and publisher Lowiro has released a massive update for Arcaea, bringing a ton of content to the mobile title. Update 4.0 comes with the brand new Course Mode, available to all players, as well as the latest pack for the primary story called "Final Verdict", which contains four songs (which you'll need to purchase to play them). We have more info about both of these additions for you below as well as a video of one of the new songs to check out as you can see how things are getting far more challenging.

New Songs & Axiom Of The End

Version 4.0 will also offer 4 new songs outside of Final Verdict' to players at release. 3 of these are free to unlock in-game and additionally the notorious "PUPA" by モリモリあつし will be available for purchase through The Memory Archive in-game. That being said, as a tradition, players can of course expect very well-hidden surprises. Designed to bond story and gameplay to an unprecedented degree, the "Axiom of the End" has players discovering almost every song in the Pack together by completing confounding challenges. These challenges aren't merely things to be completed on one's own and are instead designed with the idea of a larger community in mind. The player base will need one another to see to the end of this difficult path.

Arcaea Course Mode

Every major update to Arcaea has always included brand new features and version 4.0 is no exception. In addition to giving players the ability to Favorite both songs and characters, as well as general improvements across the app and its visual fidelity, the stand-out feature of version 4.0 is the new "Course Mode". Course Mode is an endurance challenge Boss Rush-styled series of set courses of 4 songs each that players will be able to take on back-to-back. These courses feature some of the most well-renowned and challenging tracks in Arcaea, and offer an award of nameplates to give recognition to those who succeed at the almost overwhelming trials that await them.