Mobile Suit Gundam Legends Is Coming To Call Of Duty Next Month

Call of Duty players will be getting a special surprise this month from Bandai Namco as Mobile Suit Gundam Legends will arrive.

Article Summary Bandai Namco brings Mobile Suit Gundam Legends to Call of Duty in a unique crossover event.

Special Gundam-themed bundles with progression rewards will be available in Call of Duty titles.

Exclusive content includes Gundam Weapon Blueprints, Camos, Vinyls, and more collectibles.

Three Tracer Packs featuring RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06S Zaku II, and Gundam Aerial debut.

Bandai Namco and Activision are teaming up for a cool crossover as Mobile Suit Gundam Legends will be added to multiple Call Of Duty titles. In June, players will be able to access several special bundles from the series for a limited time during a special event, available to players of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. For the duration of the event, you'll be able to snag several progression rewards, including a Gundam-themed Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Camo, Vinyls, Sticker, Emblem, Weapon Charm, and Calling Cards. We have the finer details of the event below, and you can learn more in the latest Season 4 blog for the series, as the content will go live near the start of the month.

Mobile Suit Gundam Legends x Call Of Duty

The three Gundam Tracer Packs available for purchase during the event celebrate Gundam in style. First up, the Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – RX-78-2 Gundam puts Amuro Ray's classic Mobile Suit on full display, with in-game weapon blueprints for the Beam Rifle, Beam Saber and RX-78-2 Shield. Dispatch enemies with the Newtype Finisher finishing move, bring the lucky Haro weapon charm into battle, and more for even the most ardent EFSF fan. Next up, the Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – MS-06S Zaku II shows off Zeon's ace pilot, Char Aznable. The Red Comet takes to battle with the classic Zaku Machine Gun, Heat Hawk melee weapon, and Warship Destroyer rifle. Ruthlessly eliminate foes with the savage Searing Slash finishing move, and proudly display loyalty to Zeon with weapon charms, stickers, and more. Finally, win glory for GUND-ARM with Tracer Pack: Mobile Suit – XVX-016 Gundam Aerial. The Witch from Mercury-inspired kit brings Gundam Aerial's Beam Rifle, Aerial Rebuild Rifle, and Escutcheon to battle, along with key figures from the series including a Suletta and Miorine weapon vinyl, Gundam Calibarn weapon sticker, Holder Mark weapon charm, and "The Witch and the Bride" loading screen.

