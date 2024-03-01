Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: MobyGames

MobyGames Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New Plans

Atari are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of MobyGames with a new special logo and some new plans for the brand across 2024.

Article Summary Atari celebrates MobyGames' 25th Anniversary with expansive plans for 2024.

New MobyPro service offers subscription-based access, features, and analytics.

MobyGames to roll out exclusive merch and enhanced UI for its robust game database.

The brand targets multi-year expansion, serving gamers and industry professionals.

Atari is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of MobyGames, as they mark the occasion with some new plans for the future. The company has had the brand for just over a year and is planning to expand it in new ways with the new service, which they have dubbed MobyPro. They're also planning the release of new merch and apparel for fans old and new while also keeping the catalog fresh and organized for those who have used it as a resource and more. We have the details from the company below from their announcement today.

MobyGames 25th Anniversary

Atari acquired MobyGames in March 2022 with the goal of supporting the site's mission to document, celebrate, and preserve vital information in its database. With incremental support from Atari, MobyGames was able to complete a comprehensive site upgrade ahead of schedule in February 2023. The new site infrastructure enabled more rapid development, and in the year since, MobyGames has seen hundreds of updates, including many new features and UI improvements for both desktop and mobile, making it easier than ever to explore and contribute to the database. In addition to more robust game data, users with a MobyGames account can rate, review, and manage their game collection. The MobyGames database now includes data on more than 350,000 games, 1 million individuals, and 50,000 companies.

Industry professionals, researchers, and enthusiast gamers can look forward to a new service called MobyPro, which is currently in early beta access. The subscription-based MobyPro offering provides users with full site access, additional features, and exclusive analytics data. The long-term vision for MobyGames is much more expansive, with a professional subscription for a suite of services geared towards individuals and organizations in the games industry, including verification, more control over profiles, including photos and work history, professional networking and more. MobyGames anticipates a multi-year rollout of these services.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!