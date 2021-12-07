Monark Receives New Trailer Showing Off Combat Mechanics

NIS America dropped a new trailer today for their upcoming game Monark highlighting the game's combat and mechanics. This particular video feels more like a music video than a demonstration as everything is set to the tune of "Pleiades" by Parsley Onuma with vocals from Harusaruhi, as we get a look at how battles will play out, along with the stunning animations for special moves along the way. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on February 22nd, 2022 for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

How far will you go to save the ones you love? Could you face the threats that surround you? Could you face yourself? Your world is plunged into madness when the mysterious and deadly Mist surrounds Shin Mikado Academy. In order to save your friends, you enter the Otherworld, a Daemon-filled dimension beyond the real world. Within this enigmatic realm, you must learn to harness your Authority of Vanity and conjure a battalion of Fiends, whose power comes from the Ego of their master.

Develop your Ego through various psychological tests to enhance the power of your Fiends, and lead your forces into battle to fight with and against the seven "Pactbearers" that are corrupting the academy. Embrace the power of your madness to gain strength, but take care not to delve too far, lest you risk losing yourself. Fellow students and instructors will lend you their aid in your quest to resolve the anomalies throughout the campus.