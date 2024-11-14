Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Music, Soundtrack, Vinyl, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, mondo, warcraft

Mondo Announces World Of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Vinyl

As part of the game's 20th Anniversary, Mondo has announced a brand new World of Warcraft vinyl soundtrack release coming next March

Blizzard Entertainment and Mondo have come together to reveal a brand new vinyl soundtrack for the 20th Anniversary of World Of Warcraft. This is a live album that features a 190-performer ensemble, including the 21st Century Orchestra and three choirs – Tale of Fantasy, Ardito, and the Madrijazz Gospel. The album contains some of the most iconic tracks from the history of the title, some of which will take you back to simpler times while others will throw you into the heat of the battle. The album is up for pre-order now for $90 and will be released in March 2025. We have more details from the company below.

World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music

A special 20th Anniversary concert produced by Helvepic, World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music was recorded live in Switzerland on September 27 and 28, 2024. For two decades, World of Warcraft has inspired and defined generations of gamers, creators, artists, and especially – musicians. Prepare to dive back into your most cherished memories of playing World of Warcraft… or to discover a new universe of enchantment and emotion through the music of the game's many expansions.

Featuring a sweeping 190-performer ensemble, including the 21st Century Orchestra and three choirs… Tale of Fantasy, Ardito, and the Madrijazz Gospel. It was arranged and orchestrated by William Liston, with additional orchestration from Penka Kouneva, musical direction from Derek Duke, senior musical production from Charlotte Pyle, and associate musical production from Lizzie Keegan. Mastered for Vinyl by James Plotkin, the World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music 4XLP was creatively directed by Chelsea Taylor and Cameron Dean with graphic design by Janie Peacock and Nolan Fleming.

Disc One

Side A

World of Warcraft Suite – Composed by Jason Hayes (5:23) Burning Crusade: Beyond the Dark Portal – Composed by Jason Hayes, Russell Brower, Neal Acree (10:17)

Side B

Wrath of the Lich King: Echoes of Northern – Composed by Jason Hayes, Russell Brower, Glenn Stafford, Neal Acree, David Arkenstone (16:01) Invincible – Composed by Russell Brower, Jason Hayes, Neal Acree (Lyrics), Derek Duke (Lyrics) (3:56)

Disc Two

Side C

Cataclysm: The Shattering – Composed by Russell Brower, Jason Hayes, Neal Acree, Derek Duke (12:13) Mists of Pandaria: Heart of Pandaria – Composed by Russell Brower, Neal Acree, Sam Cardon, Edo Guidotti, Jeremy Soule, Jason Hayes (8:15)

Side D

Warlords of Draenor: A Siege of Worlds – Composed by Russell Brower, Clint Bajakian, Edo Guidotti, Sam Cardon, Neal Acree, Craig Stuart Garfinkle, Eímear Noone, Glenn Stafford, Jason Hayes, Tracy Bush (12:03)

Disc Three

Side E

Legion: Kingdoms Will Burn (Edited) – Composed by Russell Brower, Sam Cardon, Neal Acree, Edo Guidotti, Glenn Stafford, Derek Duke (10:21)

Side F

Battle for Azeroth: Before the Storm – Composed by Glenn Stafford, Neal Acree, Sam Cardon, Clint Bajakian, David Arkenstone, Leo Kaliski, Jason Hayes (11:00)

Disc Four

Side G

Shadowlands: Through the Roof of the World – Composed by Glenn Stafford, Neal Acree, David Arkenstone, Grant Kirkhope, Jake Lefkowitz, Jason Hayes (12:38)

Side H

Dragonflight: Land of the Dragon – Composed by Jake Lefkowitz, Glenn Stafford, Neal Acree, Leo Kaliski, Jason Hayes (16:16) The War Within: From Within – Composed by Adam Burgess, Leo Kaliski (3:02)

