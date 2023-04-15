Monochrome Mobius: Rights & Wrongs Forgotten Announced NIS America revealed that Monochrome Mobius: Rights & Wrongs Forgotten will be coming to PlayStation consoles this Fall.

NIS America revealed the latest addition to the Utawarerumono series as they announced Monochrome Mobius: Rights & Wrongs Forgotten this week. This latest entry will have you taking on the role of a young man living in a frontier province who encounters a new mysterious woman for the first time. She arrives with news that your father, who you assumed dead, is actually alive and in an uncharted land, where you must go to save him. What really happened to your father? You'll have to journey out and find the truth when the game comes out for PS4 and PS5 this Fall. We have more info and the trailer below.

"In this newest installment of the Utawarerumono series, the quiet life of Oshtor, a young man living in the frontier province of Ennakamuy, is abruptly shattered when he encounters a mysterious young girl named Shunya. She informs Oshtor that his father, whom he had thought was deceased, is actually alive and currently in the land of Arva Shulan–a mystifying country that doesn't appear on any maps. Guided by his morals, Oshtor joins Shunya and embarks on a journey to discover the truth behind his father's strange circumstances. Immerse yourself in classic turn-based RPG gameplay with a modern twist! Explore a world brought to life through a combination of 2D anime-style illustrations and detailed 3D animation. Delve into dungeons, complete quests for EXP and items, customize your equipment, and "invest" in shops in order to improve the items they sell and the items you can own in Monochrome Mobius: Rights & Wrongs Forgotten."

Noteworthy Narrative: The deep, engaging story brings the world to life through a detailed and thoughtful narrative.

Alluring Animation: A combination of 2D anime-style illustrations and detailed 3D models will draw you deeper into the story.

Classic RPG Charm: Enjoy classic turn-based RPG gameplay and systems with modern quality-of-life features.

Utawarerumono Legacy: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono series with this thrilling new installment!