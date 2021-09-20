Monolith Games Reveals Details On New Batman Tabletop RPG

The role-playing game pays tribute to its main character: Gotham City, with its risks and challenges of varying intensity. Players can create their own characters as well as play as iconic figures:

Dive into the city's everyday life while confronting extraordinary situations as Gordon, Bullock, or Montoya.

Explore the shadows of Gotham City as highly-trained and gifted humans like Nightwing, Huntress, and the Riddler.

Confront situations that defy logic, using the varied, evolving powers of meta-humans like Black Canary, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, or Clayface.

We've created several books to accompany you along this journey to Gotham City. Heroes of Gotham is an introduction to the universe, with all the rules and tips to create and bring to life the game's characters and scenarios. The Gotham Chronicles is a collection of a dozen turnkey scenarios that bring exciting and intense adventures to your table! The Gotham Guide is a love story to the city! It takes you deep into the heart of its neighborhoods and secrets, a must for those who want to dig deep and gather everything they'll need to immerse themselves in the atmosphere and make the story theirs. You will find here some excerpts/Work in Progress for each of the books, as well as a character sheet template used for the GCPD characters. They are not all available in English, as we are still in the intensive phase of translations and proofreading.