Monopoly GO! Launches First Pets-Centric Season

Monopoly GO! is partnering with the ASPCA and RSPCA for a special Pets season, challenging players to help increase their donation

Players worldwide must pass GO five million times to unlock charity donations to the ASPCA and RSPCA.

The season features sticker sets inspired by real player pets, with over 12,000 submissions from fans.

New gameplay includes Posh Pets, Style Tokens, pet-themed boards, and exclusive player accessories.

Mobile developer and publisher Scopely has revealed the latest seasonal content for Monopoly GO! as it partners with the ASPCA and RSPCA for an all-pets season. Starting today and running until March 4, the game will challenge players to pass GO five million times to unlock a special donation to the two charities, while also giving players some special content for the next four weeks. We have the finer details below as the season is underway today.

Monopoly GO! – Pets Season

Pets Season challenges Monopoly GO!'s global player community, known as "Tycoons," to collectively pass GO more than five million times. Reaching this milestone unlocks an increased donation to leading animal welfare charities, including the ASPCA in the United States and the RSPCA in England and Wales, helping enable their work in enrichment, recovery, and rehabilitation for animals in need. Proceeds unlocked through Monopoly GO!'s community challenge help support animal enrichment and recovery programs operated by the ASPCA and the RSPCA. Both organizations rely on play, behavioral support, and structured enrichment to help animals heal and prepare for adoption.

In a first for the game, Pets Season introduces a community sticker set inspired by real pets belonging to Monopoly GO! players. More than 12,000 pets were submitted for consideration by fans through the game's dedicated Discord community, which has more than 1 million members. Pets who are featured as in-game stickers include:

Bryan, a white-crested duck and the sidekick of Bryte from Alpharetta, Georgia

Stella, a chinchilla with a big personality from Huntsville, Ohio

Rum, a handsome horse from the U.K. whose owners — a mom and daughter — are avid Monopoly GO! players

At the heart of Pets Season is Scottie, Mr. Monopoly's loyal sidekick, stepping into the spotlight for his biggest moment yet. Joining Scottie is a vibrant cast of new "Posh Pets," including Duke, an aristocratic cat, and Pip, a zen parrot – each bringing bold personalities, humor, and charm to the season. Pets Season also brings a brand new innovation to Monopoly GO!: Style Tokens and Accessories, allowing players to personalize their look as they progress through the game. Players will discover a wide range of new and limited-time in-game experiences throughout Pets Season, including:

A pet-themed sticker album entitled "Posh Pets"

New boards and mini-games

An exclusive pet-themed Shield unlocked through the "Play with Purpose" community challenge

