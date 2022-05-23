Monopoly Is Celebrating Shark Week? Yes, That Is A Thing

The Op revealed this week they have a brand new version of Monopoly on the way to celebrate Shark Week. Yes, really, this is a thing. Officially being called Monopoly: Predators of the Deep Edition, the team has formed a partnership with Discovery to bring all of the fearsome action from one of the ocean's deadliest predators and put them on a game board for you and your friends to tread water in. The game comes with its own special tokens, money, cards, and more, putting a very different spin on the classic property-trading title. It seems silly, and it kinda is, but for those of you who love Shark Week or just love sharks in general, this is going to be one of those must-own items. You can read more about it below as it is available right now.

With over 450 types of sharks around the world, it's only fitting that these predators of the sea get their own game! Let the discovery begin with this shark-lovers' edition of the classic family game! Monopoly: Predators of the Deep Edition captures our curiosity and research of sharks by letting players buy, sell, and trade camera and satellite tags of the most popular ocean dwellers, such as the Great White Shark, Tiger Shark, Megamouth, and more! Get up close with custom tokens such as a Research Vessel, Sonar Buoy, and Shark Diver while you explore the board and earn with your collection. Do a deep dive into these fascinating fish and outdo the competition to be the last one swimming! 1 Game Board

6 Collectible Tokens – Research Vessel, Shark Diver, Star Fish, Sonar Buoy, Shark Fin, Shark Week Logo

28 Title Deed Cards

16 Chance Cards renamed "Discover"

16 Community Chest Cards renamed "Explore"

Custom Monopoly Money

32 Houses renamed "Camera Tags"

12 Hotels renamed "Satellite Tags"

2 Dice

Rules