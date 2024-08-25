Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: monster high, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets Receives New Trailer

Check out the first trailer for Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets from Outright Games as they show off the gameplay for the first time

Article Summary Outright Games unveils a new trailer for Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, showcasing its gameplay for the first time.

The game features beloved characters like Clawdeen Wolf and Draculaura, set to release on October 29, 2024.

Players can create custom monsters and explore the recreated Monster High campus full of hidden secrets.

Become besties with the Boo Crew and uncover mysterious Hidden Rooms in this thrilling 3D platformer.

Outright Games has recently released a brand-new trailer for Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets, providing a better look at the game. Back when they first announced it in early July, all we really had was a main image and some initial notes on the story. But now we have a better look at the gameplay as they show off all of the familiar characters from the Mattel IP, giving us a look at some of the character customization and gameplay but not too much of the story to come. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released on all three major consoles on October 29, 2024.

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is a single-player, 3D platformer with chillingly captivating gameplay. Strange things are occurring on the grounds of Monster High, and it's up to players to stop the chaos plaguing the halls of their school. Players can become besties with Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and the rest of the Boo Crew to explore various locations, uncovering the fangtastic secrets of the Hidden Rooms along the way. Choose from six fangtastic monster types to craft a unique character, picking from a fabulous array of spooky hairstyles, haunt-couture clothing, and scareccessories for the ultimate Monster High experience.

Custom Monster Creation: In the fangtastic 3D platformer, players can create and customize their very own monster to show that it's cool to be a ghoul. Create a custom monster and show off curse-onal style in the character creator.

Explore Worlds: Find secrets and uncover the true power of the Hidden Rooms, take a look at the faithful recreation of Monster High's campus.

Familiar Faces: Become beasties with the full Boo Crew, and meet fan-favorites like Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein as you navigate the halls of Monster High and uncover its mysteries.

