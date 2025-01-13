Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Now Announces Monster Hunter Wilds Collaboration

Niantic has a new event coming to Monster Hunter Now as they will be holding a special Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration

Niantic and Capcom have come together once again for a new collaboration in Monster Hunter Now, as they will celebrate the upcoming launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. The event will kick off on February 3 and will run all the way until March 31, and comes with some of the fun stuff you might expect based on previous events. You'll have a series of challenges that will run over a two month serious, with several quests and monsters to overcome, all of which comes with items you can only get during this time. We have some details below for you to read as they have released the full details on their latest blog.

Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Wilds

As part of this special event, limited-time MH Wilds Collab Event Quests will be available. Completing these quests will allow you to earn a gift code that can be redeemed for exclusive bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds. But that's not all—there are also bonus items for Monster Hunter Now that are exclusive to this collaboration event, so don't miss out on the excitement!

Bonus Items for both Monster Hunter Wilds and Monster Hunter Now: Complete the limited-time quests to receive a gift code to redeem for bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds once the game launches on February 28. Additionally, completing these quests will reward players with exclusive Monster Hunter Now rewards, including a Monster Hunter Wilds Hoodie layered equipment and a new Guild Card background.

Complete the limited-time quests to receive a gift code to redeem for bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds once the game launches on February 28. Additionally, completing these quests will reward players with exclusive Monster Hunter Now rewards, including a Monster Hunter Wilds Hoodie layered equipment and a new Guild Card background. Celebratory Supply Items: Players can log in every Monday at 9:00 a.m. local time during the event to receive additional bonus items that include Refining Parts, Potions and Item Box Expansions.

Players can log in every Monday at 9:00 a.m. local time during the event to receive additional bonus items that include Refining Parts, Potions and Item Box Expansions. Collaboration Event Exclusive Packs: Limited-time packs will be available from the in-game shop and Web Store to commemorate the collaboration event, featuring Gems, Ultra Hunting Tickets and much more.

