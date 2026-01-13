Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: capcom, Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Announces New Riftborne Diablos Event

Monster Hunter Now has a new event coming soon as the new Riftborne Diablos will make its way into the game with new gear and challenges

Article Summary Riftborne Diablos arrives in Monster Hunter Now on January 19, bringing new gear and style options.

Event features increased activity for Diablos, Brute Tigrex, Goss Harag, Quematrice, Lunagaron, and more.

Hunters can earn extra Hunt-a-thon, Elder Dragon Interception, and group hunt rewards during the event.

Take on limited-time and premium quests for chances to earn exclusive materials and valuable rewards.

Niantic has revealed the next major event coming to Monster Hunter Now, as players will soon see the new Riftborne Diablos show up in a big way. For this particular event, Diablos and other large monsters will start to congregate and appear in various biomes more frequently. As part of that, event effects will come into play and help make it easier for players to gather monster materials. They will also add new options for style customization for weapons forged from Diablos materials. We have more of the developer notes below, and you can learn more in their latest blog, as the event kicks off on January

Monster Hunter Now – Riftborne Diablos

We're celebrating the arrival of a new riftborne monster, Diablos, with a special event! Starting with the January 19th update, Riftborne Diablos will appear, and style customization will also become possible for weapons forged from Diablos materials. During this event, Diablos and other large monsters will be appearing more frequently, and event effects will make it even easier for you to gather monster materials!

Increased Monster Activity: Hunters can expect an increase in activity for Diablos, Brute Tigrex, Goss Harag, Quematrice, Lunagaron and Deviljho. Additionally, activity is expected to increase for the elder dragon Kushala Daora.

Event Effects: Hunters participating in the event can expect the following effects: more rewards for Hunt-a-thons, more rewards for Elder Dragon Interceptions and more rewards for group hunts.

Weapons Forgeable and Upgradeable with Diablos Materials: Weapons forged or upgraded using Diablos materials boast high attack power, even without an element. These materials come with Heroics, a skill that boosts attack power in critical situations.

New Quests: Take on limited-time quests that include slaying Diablos and Goss Harag and slaying or repelling Kushala Daora. Additionally, hunters can unlock Premium quests by exchanging gems in the in-game shop. Complete these quests to earn valuable rewards.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!