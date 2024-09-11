Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Has Officially Launches Season 3

This evening, Niantic officially launced Season 3 of Monster Hunter Now, as players can dive into the Curse of the Wandering

Niantic launches Monster Hunter Now Season 3: Curse of the Wandering with exciting new features tonight.

Season 3 introduces Cooking, letting players grill steaks to max out their Special Gauge for up to 5 minutes.

New Heavy Bowgun weapon added, offering massive damage with Wyvernheart and Wyvernsnipe ammo types.

Additional monsters like Aknosom, Magnamalo, and Rajang join the hunt with new urgent quests.

Niantic has officially launched the latest season of Monster Hunter Now this evening, as Season 3: Curse of the Wandering is now live. The season brings with it a few new additions such as Cooking, the new Heavy Bowgun, Stream Mode for those playing the game on the go for a livestream, and more. We have more dev notes below as the season is officially live tonight.

Monster Hunter Now – Season 3: Curse of the Wandering

Enjoy a series of limited-time quests that require the use of a heavy bowgun. Completing these quests will reward you with gatherable materials and Heavy Bowgun Training Tickets, which will allow you to forge and upgrade the Bone Shooter. You can forge and upgrade your Bone Shooter to Grade Six using Heavy Bowgun Training Tickets from these quests, along with other materials.

Cooking Feature: A brand-new cooking feature that allows hunters to grill up delicious steaks and start a hunt with the Special Gauge at max for up to 5 minutes. Cooking is a short mini-game, and players are provided a free amount of meat to cook each day.

A brand-new cooking feature that allows hunters to grill up delicious steaks and start a hunt with the Special Gauge at max for up to 5 minutes. Cooking is a short mini-game, and players are provided a free amount of meat to cook each day. Heavy Bowgun: Hunters can now forge the brand-new weapon, the Heavy Bowgun, which lets players deal massive damage from a distance using various ammo types. Wyvernheart Ammo (SP) fires off countless Wyvernheart shots in rapid succession, while Wyvernsnipe Ammo (SP) fires a focused Wyvernsnipe shot of great destructive power. Completing the limited-time quests can earn Heavy Bowgun Training Tickets, which can be used to forge and upgrade the Bone Shooter.

Hunters can now forge the brand-new weapon, the Heavy Bowgun, which lets players deal massive damage from a distance using various ammo types. Wyvernheart Ammo (SP) fires off countless Wyvernheart shots in rapid succession, while Wyvernsnipe Ammo (SP) fires a focused Wyvernsnipe shot of great destructive power. Completing the limited-time quests can earn Heavy Bowgun Training Tickets, which can be used to forge and upgrade the Bone Shooter. Additional Monsters: Season 3 introduces the awe-inspiring Aknosom, Magnamalo, Rajang, and Nightshade Paolumu as additional monsters. Players can complete urgent quests throughout the season to unlock these fearsome foes.

Season 3 introduces the awe-inspiring Aknosom, Magnamalo, Rajang, and Nightshade Paolumu as additional monsters. Players can complete urgent quests throughout the season to unlock these fearsome foes. Streamer Mode: With this brand new mode, hunters can stream gameplay online without giving away sensitive information. Additionally, enabling the "Hide Roads on Map" setting will conceal road information from the screen.

