Monster Hunter Now Launches Monster Hunter Wilds Collab Part 2

Monster Hunter Now has launched the second half of their collaboration with Monster Hunter Wilds, as new challenges are in the game

Niantic and Capcom launched a collaboration event in Monster Hunter Now a few weeks back that was divided into two parts. Today, Part 2 has launched with some new additions to the game coinciding with the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. As part of the event, you'll run across a brand-new monster in the movile game known as the Chatacabra, which brings its own challenges to defeating it, but comes with the rewards of new armor and a new weaponms set to build out of its parts. You'll also find some other things tied to the new game within the story. You can see more in the latest trailer here.

Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Wilds

As part of this special event, limited-time MH Wilds Collab Event Quests will be available. Completing these quests will allow you to earn a gift code that can be redeemed for exclusive bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds. But that's not all—there are also bonus items for Monster Hunter Now that are exclusive to this collaboration event, so don't miss out on the excitement!

Bonus Items for both Monster Hunter Wilds and Monster Hunter Now: Complete the limited-time quests to receive a gift code to redeem for bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds once the game launches on February 28. Additionally, completing these quests will reward players with exclusive Monster Hunter Now rewards, including a Monster Hunter Wilds Hoodie layered equipment and a new Guild Card background.

Complete the limited-time quests to receive a gift code to redeem for bonus items in Monster Hunter Wilds once the game launches on February 28. Additionally, completing these quests will reward players with exclusive Monster Hunter Now rewards, including a Monster Hunter Wilds Hoodie layered equipment and a new Guild Card background. Celebratory Supply Items: Players can log in every Monday at 9:00 a.m. local time during the event to receive additional bonus items that include Refining Parts, Potions and Item Box Expansions.

Players can log in every Monday at 9:00 a.m. local time during the event to receive additional bonus items that include Refining Parts, Potions and Item Box Expansions. Collaboration Event Exclusive Packs: Limited-time packs will be available from the in-game shop and Web Store to commemorate the collaboration event, featuring Gems, Ultra Hunting Tickets and much more.

