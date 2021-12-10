Hello Neighbor 2 Will Launch A Pre-Order Beta In April 2022

The crew at tinyBuild Games revealed today that we'll be getting a beta for Hello Neighbor 2, but we won't see it until April 2022. The team opened up the opportunity for people to pre-order the game right now on the game's official website, which is the only way you'll be able to access the beta when it is made live on April 7th. However, you'll be given probably the most robust version of it along with others who did the pre-order, so it may be worth dropping the coin four months in advance to get your hands on it. We got a special trailer released today showing off what parts of the beta will look like this Spring.

Think you can you trust your neighbors? Think again. Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game about uncovering your creepy neighbor's secrets. You are a journalist looking to solve the Neighbor's case, since no one else dares to. Play against a complex opponent controlled by an advanced AI that learns from you and all the other players! As time passes and the Neighbor adapts to the players' patterns, his own behavior will change and surprise you. Will you be the one to outsmart the Neighbor and find out what he's hiding? The game feels like an investigative journalist simulator – sneak around and find out your neighbors' secrets. Why does this moustached gentleman go down to the amusement park every night.

You have an entire town as your playground, with plenty of houses and AI-driven residents to interact with.

Can you outsmart the AIs? Every character in Hello Neighbor 2 is powered by a neural network AI and learns from the players, doing everything in their power to protect their gated community and its secrets.

Uncover the big mystery hidden in Raven Brooks!