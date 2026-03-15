Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Has Been Announced

Harvest Moon has a new game on the way, as Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea was announced for multiple platforms, but no launch window

Article Summary Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea announced with a fresh story and new farming adventure.

Explore Teradea’s villages, unlock mysteries, and help restore the land to prosperity.

Meet ten new love interests, master exploration abilities, and tame animal companions.

Survive wild animal encounters, discover remote islands, and earn Happilia by aiding villagers.

Natsume Inc. has announced the latest entry in the Harvest Moon franchise, as Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea was unveiled this week. The game basically does what's been previously working and gives it a bit of an upgrade, as you'll see in the developer notes below, with an all-new story of you bringing a farm back to life with some other activities at this new location. No trailer was provided or even a release window, although we assume it'll be out sometime before the end of 2026. For now, you can check out some of the screenshots they released with the info below.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

The mist of the Forest of Echoes now covers the land of Teradea, and outside of Bloomfield Village where you were raised, wild wolves appear at night. There are even rumors of a large guardian wolf that rules them all…but you and your best friend are about to change that! Throwing caution to the wind, you'll set out on a mission to tame those wolves and end up unlocking a journey far greater than you imagined. Help the Guardian Spirits to revive and revitalize Teradea! Visit the port village of Tidewind to uncover what's causing the storms there. Trek to the mining village of Quarrytop to get to the bottom of the mystery of the earthquakes that are happening. Then, stay in the once-thriving town and cultural center of Maplehill to revive its fading light and community.

Between your travels, tend your farm, raise animals, harvest crops, and build a life for yourself. Guided by the Harvest Goddess and aided by the friends you'll make in each of the villages, you'll find new ways to grow, explore, and lend a hand wherever it's needed. As friendships deepen and the seasons pass, the truth behind the mist will slowly come into focus. With the support of those you've helped — and those who stand beside you — you may discover a way to lift the veil from the Forest of Echoes and let Teradea flourish once more!

Ten New Love Interests : Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

: Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires! New Exploration Abilities: Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources.

Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources. Animal Companion System: Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory.

Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory. Untamed Wilderness : Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don't let yourself get caught, or you'll lose items you've collected and end up back at your farm!

: Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don't let yourself get caught, or you'll lose items you've collected and end up back at your farm! Island Life: Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won't find on the mainland.

Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won't find on the mainland. Make Everyone Happilia: Help villagers and contribute to the development of Teradea to gain Happilia!

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