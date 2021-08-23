These Are The Eeveelution V In Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies

This coming Friday, August 27th, is the wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, starting today, tournament-official game stores can begin selling booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this Eevee and Dragon-themed set. To celebrate this exciting release, let's take a look at the Eeveelutions that appear as Pokémon-V in the set.

These are the Eeeveelutions who will get standard Pokémon-V cards in Evolving Skies. These cards are all pictured above. They are:

Leafeon V

Glaceon V

Espeon V

Umbreon V

Sylveon V

Notice that Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon are missing. These original three Eeveelutions from Kanto have been cut from Evolving Skies, but we already know where they will end up. Each of them will get a special Eevee Evolutions Tin which will be released in September this year.

All of the Eeveelutions will receive Full Art Pokémon-V in Evolving Skies, but not all of them will receive Alternate Arts. The Alternate Arts of Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon also do not appear in this set. We don't yet know when or where they will show up. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more updates on the Pokémon TCG including openings as well as information on these missing cards.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG summarized Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies:

Feel the power of the shifting winds, and brace for an epic storm as mighty Dragon-type Pokémon make their triumphant return! Rayquaza VMAX leads the surge from on high, and Duraludon VMAX towers above the land in its Gigantamax form, joined by Dragonite V, Noivern V, and more. As the clouds part, Eevee's Evolutions appear in a full rainbow of Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX to signal a bright new day in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies!

Read more about Evolving Skies and all of the amazing cards within right here.