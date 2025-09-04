Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Reveals Season 7: Advent Of The Exploration Base

Monster Hunter Now has dropped new details about Season 7, as Advent of the Exploration Base will arrive with new monsters in two weeks

Article Summary Season 7 introduces Espinas, Garangolm, Lunagaron, and Riftborne Deviljho as new monsters to hunt.

Exploration Bases launch, letting players cooperate at local landmarks to unlock new gameplay elements.

Select monster groups to target, making it much easier to find and hunt your desired quest monsters.

Weapon style customization and six new skills are added, plus reduced forging material requirements.

Niantic revealed new details about the next season coming to Monster Hunter Now, as we've learned more about what's happening in Season 7: Advent of the Exploration Base. Serving as the official Fall 2025 event, the season will add a few new monsters from their beastiary, as well as launch Exploration Bases, and add several new features to the game that will make it easier to get an Encounter Quest-Target in your area without having to run everywhere for hours and not finding anything. We have the developer notes below and you can get the full details on their latest blog, as the season will launch on September 18, 2025.

Monster Hunter Now – Season 7: Advent of the Exploration Base

Additional Monsters: Hunters will face fierce foes in Espinas, Garangolm and Lunagaron. In addition, Riftborne Deviljho arrives September 22, and Deviljho weapons will now be eligible for style customization.

Style Customization Update: First introduced in Season 6, style customization is receiving a major upgrade. The parameters that increase with each level of style customization will be raised, allowing customizable weapons to reach the max strength of currently available equipment. In addition, weapons that have been sufficiently customized will gain a special effect.

