Monster Hunter Wilds Drops First Anniversary Information

Monster Hunter Wilds provided a look at the latest update coming next week as the game prepares to enter its First Anniversary

Article Summary Monster Hunter Wilds celebrates its first anniversary with a major update launching February 18.

Face Arch-tempered Arkveld and 10★ Apex predator quests to earn Gamma armor, emblems, and rare talismans.

Anniversary event includes Hunter Appreciation Pack, new weekly quests, and special armor and pendants.

Collaborate with Rudy from Monster Hunter Stories 3 for exclusive Palico equipment and Monstie pendants.

Capcom released a new video for Monster Hunter Wilds this week, as they discuss the incoming content for the game's first anniversary. The video, which you can check out below, features series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, who provided a look at the next update arriving on February 18. What's more, he confirmed that the game would receive a new massive expansion, but details would be revealed this Summer. (Most likely during Summer Game Fest 2026, if not in their own video event around the same time) We have more details of what's to come next week for you here.

Monster Hunter Wilds – First Anniversary

Arch-tempered Arkveld whips into the Forbidden Lands and offers an extreme 10★ challenge for Hunters with HR100+. After completing the AT Arkveld quest, Hunters will not only receive materials for a powerful Gamma armor set, but will also unlock 10★ quests featuring each Apex predator, as well as a hunt-a-thon Optional Quest featuring Arkveld and the Apex predators of the Forbidden Lands. Timeworn Charms received from these 10★ quests can be appraised into rare talismans. Additionally, battle-tempered Emblems can be obtained from 10★ quests and can be used to reinforce Gogma Artian weapons.

Celebrating a Year in the Forbidden Lands

Celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Monster Hunter Wilds from February 18 to March 19, with special log-in bonuses, the Special Supplies: Hunter Appreciation Pack, and a weekly rotation of the seasonal Festival of Accord events. Additionally, new Event Quests will be introduced on a weekly basis that reward special pendants, pit Hunters against the least hunted monster in the Forbidden Lands, and a quest that unlocks materials for the dazzling Gala Suit α armor set for your Hunter and Felyne Star α Palico equipment. An additional free Character and Palico Edit Voucher will be made available to all players to celebrate the anniversary.

Hunters can unlock the winning Original Weapon and Pendant Design Contest designs for the Shatterseal Great Sword submitted by Nolan Lu and the Meatmergency! pendant by ikei after completing the Event Quest, "Every Hunter's Dream". Hunters can also unlock a new armor set by completing a new Side Mission with the Support Hunter Nadia to unlock a set of her armor for their own use.

Exciting Collaborations

Celebrate the March 13 launch of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection by bonding with Rudy, the Royal Palico, in an optional transport quest! Starting on February 18, work with Rudy to deliver precious eggs to Pop-up Camps for special Palico equipment designed by Rudy himself and Monstie-themed pendants!

