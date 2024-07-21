Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Feld Motor Sports, Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Showdown Releases New Challenge Trailer

Monster Jam Showdown shows off another trailer, this time focusing on Challenges, before the game is released next month.

Article Summary New trailer for Monster Jam Showdown spotlights Challenge mode.

Game features 10 different modes with over 140 liveries to unlock.

Grave Digger and Megalodon trucks highlighted in Colorado arena.

Players to experience races in Death Valley, Alaska, and more.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports released a new trailer for Monster Jam Showdown that delves more into one of the game's modes. The trailer delves into the Challenge mode, where your skills will be put to the test, such as how well you're able to handle these trucks and execute tricks and special feats, depending on the course ahead of you. That includes trying to pull off tricks that the pros do at actual shows. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still on course to be released on August 29, 2024.

Monster Jam Showdown

It's time to jump into a groundbreaking, off-road arcade racing experience, packed with thrilling competitions and unique tricks. Get behind the wheel of the most iconic trucks ever, and show your skills in 10 different game modes. Drive the hottest rides in Monster Jam. Race the current fleet, legendary history-making trucks, and the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe. Unlock more than 140 liveries and collect them all! Dive into a unique arcade racing experience full of thrilling off-road races. Squeeze your boost to best your opponents, than crash, twist, and distress both your truck and the environment to gain even more power. Get ready to defy gravity with your freestyle skills! Launch yourself into insane jumps, flips and stunts, ruling the freestyle leaderboards and becoming a trick master!

Grave Digger and Megalodon, two of the top fan-favorite trucks, have been chosen to introduce the newest entry in Milestone's catalog. The black and green wrecking machine with its spooky design and the powerful predator from pre-historic oceans are featured in a high-octane chase across the Colorado arena's breathtaking landscapes, conveying all the four-wheeled frenzy action awaiting fans worldwide. Importantly, Colorado is only one of the three original environments inspired by the American great outdoors where players will be unleashing all the power of the 66 official Monster Jam trucks. Beyond experiencing official competitions in all three categories of stadium locations inspired by real venues, Monster Jam Showdown will also take players to race in Death Valley and Alaska, offering a vast arcade package with a total of 10 different game modes.

