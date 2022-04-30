Monster Rancher To Launch Monster Koshien World Battle Tournament

Koei Tecmo has revealed more details to the Monster Rancher esports event coming up in May called Monster Koshien World Battle Tournament. The event will be kicking off on May 10th and running all the way until May 23rd, with those who own Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX on PC, Switch, or Mobile being able to participate. The event uses the online features in Tournament mode for you to save your results online for the team to see how well you've done in the game, which they will then use to determine a winner from all of the entries submitted. We have more info on how it will play out below as you now have a week and a half to get your best results.

Marking the first-ever worldwide tournament for the series, Monster Koshien World Battle will allow players to enter their favorite monsters from Monster Rancher 2 into an online tournament to discover who is the number one monster rancher on the planet! Between May 10 to 23, players will be able to upload their save data to the game servers using the built-in 'Tournament' mode to officially enter themselves into the competition. Battles will take place behind the scenes via the game's 'Tournament' mode and will be based on auto-battles, with those making it to the quarterfinals and beyond having their auto-battles presented online in a special video featuring commentary from the series' Executive Producer, Kazumi Fujita! Once the competition comes to a close, the champion will win a special plaque and gold medal, while the 7 runners-up will receive a medal based on their placement. Furthermore, the Top 4 players will win an in-game Gold Medal, the Top 16 will win an in-game Silver Medal, the Top 64 will win an in-game Bronze Medal, and everyone that participated will receive an in-game Participation Certificate. For further details on the tournament, as well as entry requirements, please visit the game's official website.