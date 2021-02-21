Monster Truck Championship Comes To Next-Gen Consoles In March

Nacon revealed this week that Monster Truck Championship will be coming to both Xbox Series X and the PS5 next month. The game has already been out for several months and doing alright for itself with fans who just want to seize the power of these behemoth vehicles. Because what racing fan doesn't want to get into a massive truck and drive over several cars at once? Now you'll be able to do it in 60fps with 4K graphics. The game has been fully optimized for both consoles so you get the most out of the game without losing any of the fun of the standard versions. The game is set to be released for both at the same time in Europe on March 11th, 2021, and in North America on March 16, 2021. You can check out more about it below.

In Monster Truck Championship, you take the wheel of one of 16 vehicles and enter five types of event. In these championships, you will compete in 25 stadiums and circuits in various cities across the United States. Taking a realistic approach to driving rather than an arcade-game style, Monster Truck Championship gives players the chance to take part in frenzied races and pull off believable aerial and ground moves by learning the unique physics of these vehicles. 25 circuits in different cities across the United States.

5 types of event: Race, Time-Trial, Drag Races, Freestyle and Destruction.

16 customisable vehicles with over 50 options.

Realistic driving and physics, including independent front- and rear-wheel control, and adjustment of different mechanical elements, such as suspensions, gearbox and engine.

An online mode for up to 8 players in monster-sized races.

A Career mode where you manage the vehicle, sponsors and technicians to improve your performances and earnings.