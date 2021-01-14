Monstrum 2 Enters Steam Early Access This Month

As a prisoner, explore Sparrow Lock to clear obstacles, unlock new areas, and find useful items that can help you outwit the monster. But remember: stay hidden and out of sight. If spotted, you'll enter an intense game of cat-and-mouse, vaulting and sliding your way to safety if you hope to survive the chase. Combining first-person stealth gameplay with a puzzle-first focus on survival horror, players will need to strategize a means of escape together, rather than confronting the monster head-on. With scalable difficulty adjusting to the number of players and procedurally generated layouts, traps, rooms, and puzzles, no playthrough will be the same!

Master three distinct monsters when Monstrum 2 launches on Steam Early Access, each with their own unique abilities and playstyle. Smash through walls, climb on ceilings, leap across distances, or teleport to your prey. Each monster leverages the environment in unique ways to ambush unsuspecting players. Revealed in the brand-new trailer today, players will be able to terrify their competition with the Malacosm; a molluscan, Lovecraftian nightmare. Place locator traps to damage prisoners and teleport across the map, phase through walls, and take a glimpse through your prey's eyes with the clairvoyance skill for a hint to where they're hiding.